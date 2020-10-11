Home
Weekly Comments
Editorial
Letters to The Editor
In Passing
Menu
Home
Weekly Comments
Editorial
Letters to The Editor
In Passing
Search
Picewell Visits His Constituency
October 11, 2020
2:00 pm
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email
Visiting with Bonefish Prescott Smith to inspect the new bridge construction at Stafford Creek in Andros is the MP for Central and South Andros Picewell Forbes 9 October 2020
Picewell Presents Computers
The MP for South and Central Andros Picewell Forbes MP presented the Mangrove Cay High School with tablets for use on the virtual platforms of the Ministry of Education 7 October 2020.
Prev
Previous
Mitchell Defends Atlantis Workers
Next
Rio Williams Is Buried | 9 October 2020
Next
This Week's Posts
St Vincent’s General Election 5 November 2020
Carlton Wright Marries former Miss Bahamas and Widow Sharon Ferguson | 10 October 2020
Former CG For Atlanta Randy Rolle Congratulates Bahamian Judge In Atlanta | 10th October 2020
Mitchell Shows PLP Supplied Vouchers
Locking Up A Man For Saying Minnis Gatta Go
FNM Councilor Jim Curry Is Buried
Facebook-f
Instagram