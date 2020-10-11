Picewell Visits His Constituency

Visiting with Bonefish Prescott Smith to inspect the new bridge construction at Stafford Creek in Andros is the MP for Central and South Andros Picewell Forbes 9 October 2020

Picewell Presents Computers

The MP for South and Central Andros Picewell Forbes MP presented the Mangrove Cay High School with tablets for use on the virtual platforms of the Ministry of Education 7 October 2020.

