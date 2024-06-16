PINTARD FINDING DIRT WHERE THERE IS NONE

All week long the Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard was trying to stretch out the debate so that he could get as close to the last day as possible by speaking on Monday 17 June 2024. He was set to speak on Thursday 13 June 2024. The Leader of Government business Wayne Munroe was up to that trick. Mr. Pintard was thwarted and had to speak when he was scheduled to speak. We actually don’t know whether it matters that much but he like many others simply like to see what The Nassau Guardian and The Tribune say about them on the front pages the next morning. They think that this indicates public interest. But a recent photo in Super Value at Cable Beach shows what the state of the newspapers is in The Bahamas. Not one paper had been bought on Thursday past, on what is supposed to be the highest newspaper reading day when the obits appear. In short, no one reads the newspapers. Well the elites do, and among them Michael Pintard: nice picture by Candia Dames but no one pays attention. Mr. Pintard in his budget address challenged the tourism figures saying that while there were more tourists, they were spending less. We are not quite sure where he went to math class but any first grader can tell him that what he is saying does not make any sense at all. We give him this though: he can find dirt where there is none. A real expert at it.