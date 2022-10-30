PINTARD LOOK IN THE MIRROR: HIS OWN MINISTERIAL TRAVEL

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

So as soon as the Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard got up on his hind legs to attack the Prime Minister Philip Davis on his travel to Bermuda, people started remembering Mr. Pintard’s own record of travel. They remember how during the height of the pandemic, he and his wife went on a tour of the world on behalf of the then Prime Minister Hubert Minnis.  The FNM raised the per diem to 250 dollars per day per person including wives.  Mr. Pintard, despite the fact that Dorian had struck and the pandemic was upon us, had no compunction about embarking on the world wide tour, no thought about the poor then. Mr. Pintard when it comes to the travel, you need to look in the mirror.

This Week's Posts

THE BERMUDA TRIP: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

WAY DOWN IN ARGENTINA WE TELL THE EU OFF

LINCOLN BAIN FEELING SORRY FOR HIMSELF

REVENUE UP AND SPENDING DOWN

THE ONLY SMUDGE IS IN DWANYE SANDS EYES

PINTARD LOOK IN THE MIRROR: HIS OWN MINISTERIAL TRAVEL

THE PLP: THE TRUTH WILL SET YOU FREE

This Month's Posts

REVENUE UP AND SPENDING DOWN

THE ONLY SMUDGE IS IN DWANYE SANDS EYES

PINTARD LOOK IN THE MIRROR: HIS OWN MINISTERIAL TRAVEL

THE PLP: THE TRUTH WILL SET YOU FREE

PRIME MINISTER’S  FLIGHT ON WESTERN AIR WAS FINE

THE HISTORY OF THE POLITICS OF BERMUDA AND THE BAHAMAS

Sir Franklin Wilson and Lady Sharon Wilson

Argentina Visit In Pictures

Meeting The Japanese

Happy Birthday Glenys Hanna Martin

The PM Visits The Food Festival

The Prime Minister Meets The CEO

REVENUE UP AND SPENDING DOWN

THE ONLY SMUDGE IS IN DWANYE SANDS EYES

PINTARD LOOK IN THE MIRROR: HIS OWN MINISTERIAL TRAVEL

THE PLP: THE TRUTH WILL SET YOU FREE

PRIME MINISTER’S  FLIGHT ON WESTERN AIR WAS FINE

THE HISTORY OF THE POLITICS OF BERMUDA AND THE BAHAMAS

Facebook-f Instagram