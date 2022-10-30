PINTARD LOOK IN THE MIRROR: HIS OWN MINISTERIAL TRAVEL

So as soon as the Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard got up on his hind legs to attack the Prime Minister Philip Davis on his travel to Bermuda, people started remembering Mr. Pintard’s own record of travel. They remember how during the height of the pandemic, he and his wife went on a tour of the world on behalf of the then Prime Minister Hubert Minnis. The FNM raised the per diem to 250 dollars per day per person including wives. Mr. Pintard, despite the fact that Dorian had struck and the pandemic was upon us, had no compunction about embarking on the world wide tour, no thought about the poor then. Mr. Pintard when it comes to the travel, you need to look in the mirror.