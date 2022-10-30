THE PLP: THE TRUTH WILL SET YOU FREE

Prime Minister Philip Davis and Premier David Burt outside the Cabinet office in Bermuda

The brouhaha over the travel of the Prime Minister Philip Davis to Bermuda has a couple of lessons.  One of them is the lesson to the PLP about the traps awaiting us when in our country, there is a doble standard always as it applies to the PLP.  There you have an alleged criminal sitting in the House of Assembly, and the PLPs are making no efforts to oust him but they allow the scamps of the FNM to distract us in some stupid argument over the Prime Minister traveling to Bermuda.  What is clear is that instead of getting nervous and panicking about this, try to treat things as a matter of routine and above all tell the truth. The truth will always set you free.

Sir Franklin Wilson and Lady Sharon Wilson

