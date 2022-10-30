PRIME MINISTER’S  FLIGHT ON WESTERN AIR WAS FINE

Prime Minister Philip Davis outside the Cabinet Office in Bermuda

These nitwits in the Free National Movement really thought they were on to something when they started this loud thumping about Prime Minister Philip Davis’ official visit to Bermuda. It was a tempest in a teacup. The facts were plain and simple. The Government paid for the trip as they always do for the Prime Minister and then on the back end there is a reimbursement to the government for that which is considered political as opposed to public. What we really regret is how they sought to bring the Western Airlines company into disrepute by suggesting that they had somehow broken the law or put the Prime Minister in some kind of danger as a result of the use of their aircraft. No such thing. The flight left on time, and landed on time. At no time was the flight grounded. At no time was the Prime Minister in danger. At no time was anyone detained. There was an air traffic control issue on departure which took 1 hour or so to resolve. The flight left without incident and landed some 2 hours later in Nassau.