PINTARD MIXED UP ON THE PM’S SHOCK

Pintard whose party the FNM is in disarray following his defeat at the polls in West Grand Bahama and Bimini on 22 November 2023, tried to take on Prime Minister Philip Davis when he said that he was shocked at the IMF’s report on the deficit spending of the government in their most recent country report.  He claimed that the Prime Minister should not have been shocked at the information.  But of course Mr. Pintard misread what the PM was talking about.  The PM was saying that the IMF met with him and not once mentioned to him that they had concerns about deficit spending, yet that ended up in their report.  That’s what you call dishonesty in our books.  Of course, we have an Opposition leader who is quick to pounce on the side of foreign intervention in the affairs of The Bahamas.

