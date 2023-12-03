THE REAL STORY ON ECONOMIC GROWTH FOR THE BAHAMAS

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Neil Hartnell, the British muckraker, who runs the Business Edition of The Tribune went looking for dirt in the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) report on our country’s economic performance. He found it. The dirt was that the IMF said the Government was forecasting a .9 per cent of GDP deficit in its 2023/24 budget, but the IMF thought that a more realistic budget deficit was at 2.9 per cent.  So old Neil Hartnell claimed that this blew a hole in the Government’s financial plans.  Two plus two where he went to school equal five. The fact is the report praised the Government’s management of the economy and revised its growth figure from 1.8 per cent to 2.3 per cent.  As Michael Halkitis, the economic affairs minister said “ this is huge”.  Wel done Minister. Neil Hartnell: bah humbug.

This Week's Posts

ST ANDREWS CELEBRATES 75 YEARS AS A SCHOOL

THE REAL STORY ON ECONOMIC GROWTH FOR THE BAHAMAS

PINTARD MIXED UP ON THE PM’S SHOCK

DESANTIS COCAMAMIE REMARKS ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

HARBOUR IS: WATER EVERYWHERE BUT NOT A DROP TO DRINK

Peter Cartwright Nursing Long Island

Mitchell With Kissinger

This Month's Posts

DESANTIS COCAMAMIE REMARKS ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

HARBOUR IS: WATER EVERYWHERE BUT NOT A DROP TO DRINK

Peter Cartwright Nursing Long Island

Mitchell With Kissinger

A Bahamian Who Lives In Dubai

The Caricom Heads In Dubai

Fred Mitchell addresses the retirement banquet of Bishop J Carl Rahming

Fred Mitchell at the Diwali Celebrations of the Indian Community in The Bahamas

The Acklins Trade and Development Association’s Banquet

Fred Mitchell at the Funeral of Lawrence Hanna

Improvement works on Freedom Park in Fox Hill

AND THE WINNER IS THE PLP AND KINGSLEY SMITH JR

DESANTIS COCAMAMIE REMARKS ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

HARBOUR IS: WATER EVERYWHERE BUT NOT A DROP TO DRINK

Peter Cartwright Nursing Long Island

Mitchell With Kissinger

A Bahamian Who Lives In Dubai

The Caricom Heads In Dubai

Facebook-f Instagram