ST ANDREWS CELEBRATES 75 YEARS AS A SCHOOL

The school out east called St Andrews now has a reputation of being the place for the international bachelorette and that trains young Bahamians to succeed overseas. The Anglican Bishop Laish Boyd is an alumnus and former head boy. Last week they celebrated the 75th anniversary of the school. It is a much different school than when it was founded 75 years ago. The school was founded to keep black children out of mixing with white Bahamian children. Brent Symonette went to school there. It was a segregated school when he went there. It was created in response to the decision of Queen’s College to allow black children into the school. The colour barrier was broken with the coming of Milo Butler III in and about 1968. The decision was forced on them because they were receiving a government subsidy and the Minister of Education Arthur Hanna insisted that the racial barrier had to be broken if the subsidy was to continue. This past week, the complexion of the school is comely different and well congratulations in making it 75 years.