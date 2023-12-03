ST ANDREWS CELEBRATES 75 YEARS AS A SCHOOL

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The school out east called St Andrews now has a reputation of being the place for the international bachelorette and that trains young Bahamians to succeed overseas. The Anglican Bishop Laish Boyd is an alumnus and former head boy.  Last week they celebrated the 75th anniversary of the school.  It is a much different school than when it was founded 75 years ago.  The school was founded to keep black children out of mixing with white Bahamian children. Brent Symonette went to school there. It was a segregated school when he went there.  It was created in response to the decision of Queen’s College to allow black children into the school. The colour barrier was broken with the coming of Milo Butler III in and about 1968.  The decision was forced on them because they were receiving a government subsidy and the Minister of Education Arthur Hanna insisted that the racial barrier had to be broken if the subsidy was to continue. This past week, the complexion of the school  is comely different and well congratulations in making it 75 years.

This Week's Posts

PM with Naladi Pandor, Foreign Minister South Africa, and Fred Mitchell

Bahamian Community in Dubai

P M WAGES WAR ON CLIMATE CHANGE IN DUBAI

THE SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

RICHARD JOHNSON UNDER ATTACK BY THE FNM

THE FOLLY OF NEIL HARTNELL OF THE TRIBUNE

CRY BABY SOUR LIME FNM PEOPLE

This Month's Posts

THE SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

RICHARD JOHNSON UNDER ATTACK BY THE FNM

THE FOLLY OF NEIL HARTNELL OF THE TRIBUNE

CRY BABY SOUR LIME FNM PEOPLE

HENRY KISSINGER DIES

ST ANDREWS CELEBRATES 75 YEARS AS A SCHOOL

THE REAL STORY ON ECONOMIC GROWTH FOR THE BAHAMAS

PINTARD MIXED UP ON THE PM’S SHOCK

DESANTIS COCAMAMIE REMARKS ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

HARBOUR IS: WATER EVERYWHERE BUT NOT A DROP TO DRINK

Peter Cartwright Nursing Long Island

Mitchell With Kissinger

THE SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME

RICHARD JOHNSON UNDER ATTACK BY THE FNM

THE FOLLY OF NEIL HARTNELL OF THE TRIBUNE

CRY BABY SOUR LIME FNM PEOPLE

HENRY KISSINGER DIES

ST ANDREWS CELEBRATES 75 YEARS AS A SCHOOL

Facebook-f Instagram