PLP Announce Its Plan For Water While Looking At The Speaker’s Pump

In 2015, the Leader of the Opposition Philip Davis was then the Minister responsible for the Water and Sewerage Corporation. He received a report from the Corporation in that year that said that the water table in New Providence was contaminated and that people should stop sinking wells and drinking the water lest there be an outbreak. Now comes Halson Moultrie who sinks four wells in his constituency of Nassau Village without checking for the Corporation and putting his constituents at risk. The PLP’s plan was being executed before they left office to ensure that every home in the country has running water and is attached to the national water supply so there is no danger of drinking contaminated water. But then came the people’s time government.