THE POLICE SERVICE COMMISSION WAS NOT VALID

Methodist Minister Rev Michael Stubbs, Chair of the Police Service Commission

The recent promotions by the Senior Ranks of the police were done after consultation with the Police Service Commission. This is a body established by the Constitution to review police promotions at the Senior Ranks. The Commission was supposedly appointed 1 July 2019 and has as its Chair Rev. Philip Stubbs, a Methodist Minister and two former Commissioners of Police Paul Farquharson and Reginald Ferguson. The PLP has had a lawyer Bjorn Ferguson review these matters and it turns out that the Commissioner may not have been validly appointed. There was no consultation with the Leader of the Opposition when they were appointed. The whole exercise may in fact be quashed as a result of this error on the part of the Prime Minister.