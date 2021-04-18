PLP Chairman’s Statement On Fire At Potter’s Cay

For Immediate Release

12 April 2021

This morning early I reached out to the vendors’ association at Potter’s Cay following a devastating fire last evening after the thunderstorm.

While the authorities need to determine a cause, I am advised that there is no insurance on the properties there. This means another economic blow to an already depressed venue and set of businesses.

I pledged the support of the PLP to the vendors on the part of our Leader Philip Davis and indicated that the party will make a site visit sometime today.

We call on the Government to do its part to assist the vendors.

End