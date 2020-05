On Monday 11 May 2020, the Progressive Liberal Party led by Leader Philip Brave Davis conducted a Facebook livestreamed rally. It brought the country up to date on the PLP’s views on the Covid 19 crisis in the country. The meeting is archived on the Progressive Liberal Party’s page on Facebook. Mr. Davis was joined by Deputy Leader Chester Cooper, Picewell Forbes MP, Senators Jobeth Colby Davis, Fred Mitchell and Michael Darville.