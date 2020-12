Sharon Martin, Branch Chair Marathon, Ann Marie Davis, wife of the Leader of the Opposition, Amancha Williams, Head of the Nurses Union ad Virginia Thurston, Chair of the Women’s Branch present a gift to the Nurses Union head on the occasion of the day honouring the first general election when women voted on The Bahamas in 1962. Three nurses died of Covid since the pandemic struck The Bahamas and they been honoured for their sacrifices.