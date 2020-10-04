PLP Wins Big In Bermuda

Statement From Senator Fred Mitchell
Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party
Spokesman On Foreign Affairs
On Bermuda General Election Result
For Immediate Release
1 October 2020
The Progressive Liberal Party extends congratulations to our sister party in Bermuda, the PLP, the Progressive Labour Party, on their magnificent victory tonight in Bermuda. The victory was a convincing and overwhelming support for you Premier David Burt and your colleagues.
Leader Philip Davis of the PLP in Nassau sends warmest felicitations and warmest regards on the victory 30 seats to 6.
