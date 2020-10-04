PLP Wins Big In Bermuda

Premier Davis Burt of Bermuda

File photo Fred Mitchell with Premier David Burt of on election day Bermuda 2017

Statement From Senator Fred Mitchell

Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party

Spokesman On Foreign Affairs

On Bermuda General Election Result

For Immediate Release

1 October 2020

The Progressive Liberal Party extends congratulations to our sister party in Bermuda, the PLP, the Progressive Labour Party, on their magnificent victory tonight in Bermuda. The victory was a convincing and overwhelming support for you Premier David Burt and your colleagues.

Leader Philip Davis of the PLP in Nassau sends warmest felicitations and warmest regards on the victory 30 seats to 6.

END