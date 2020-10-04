The Situation On Covid From Bad To Worse

Senator Fred Mitchell remarks on the fact that the U S President Trump has Covid 19 and expresses the hope that the U S administration will now take the matter more seriously. He tells how the FNM is allegedly not telling us the whole truth on the Covid crisis in The Bahamas. Asks the FNM not to give away the North Andros port at Morgan’s Bluff to the private sector. We must have jobs but not at any price. Congratulates the PLP in Bermuda on their 30 to 6 win in general elections yesterday. 2 0ctober 2020.