PLPS WANT QUINTON’S SEAT: IT’S NOT UP FOR GRABS

There is someone called The Gatekeeper, who refuses to reveal his or her true identity. The press published last week a letter by this gatekeeper troubling the PLP about the appointment of Quinton Lightbourne as a Senator, even though he now is the alternate director for the Inter-American Development Bank in Washington DC. The post allows him to travel back and forth for Senate meetings. The press asked Mr. Lightbourne about it and Fred Mitchell, the Chairman of the PLP. Both men indicated that the post does not require a residency in The Bahamas. It does require attendance within a certain period and so long as that is not violated there is no issue in law. Further, there is no constituency to attend to as such as in Members of Parliament. Looks to us like this isn’t FNM mischief but friendly fire. Someone within is trying to force the PM’s hand. Picking a new Senator now would in our view cause more trouble than it’s worth.