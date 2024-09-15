TRUMP SHOWS WHAT A LOSER HE IS

There was a debate last week between Kamala Harris, the U S Vice President and the candidate for the Democratic Party for the post of President of the United States. The debate seems to have been a waste of time because according to the outturn, the needle did not move in either direction in terms of support in the general on 5 November 2024, either way. The pundits think that the debate was won by Mrs. Harris. They argue that she baited a rambling, tired and incoherent opponent to ramble on with nonsense. Among the most nonsensical is the claim that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio were eating the pets of the citizens there. It is clear that Donald Trump is unfit to be president of the United States. It is clear except to voters in the U.S. They are the only ones that count. All we can do is pray and wish his opponent well.