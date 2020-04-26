PM’s Stupid Statement

The Prime Minister Hubert Minnis who fire thousands of Bahamians when he first came to office asked the Bahamian business community this in his national address on Sunday 19 April 2020 as reported by the Nassau Guardian:

“I am extremely disappointed when I see Bahamian companies laying off individuals who had worked with them 10, 20 years, who had made them wealthy, who had given them the opportunity to send their children to university both here and abroad”.

“And yet, after all the sacrifices these Bahamians did, those who have attained wealth have laid off such Bahamians.

“I ask you: are you humane? Where is your heart? Where is your compassion? Do you have a soul?

“Please, let’s be humane and consider those individuals who have made great sacrifices to make you what you are today, but as soon as things get tough you want to retain and hold onto all you’ve got and continue to take advantage of individuals.

“I plead and I ask all Bahamians today, let us not be human beings, but let us be humane.”