POLICE PROMOTIONS CONTROVERSY: ALLEGATIONS OF CORRUPTION

Courtesy Eyewitness News Superintendent Deborah Thompson

Assistant Superintendent Deborah Thompson who helped to fabricate the government’s case against former PLP Minister Shane Gibson was promoted to the rank of Superintendent in the promotions announced on 28th April 2020 by Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle. The Leader of the Opposition Philip Davis at his press conference said he was appalled at the promotion of the officer. The PLP has asked Wayne Munroe Q C and attorney Bjorn Ferguson to review the promotion with a view to challenging it. The PLP hold the Prime Minister and the Minister of National Security Marvin Dames responsible for this. It is clear that she was given a reward for fixing up the Shane Gibson case. Without an explanation, it shows that there is corruption at the highest levels in the government.