THE SPEAKER PUTS CONSTITUENT’S LIVES AT RISK

Nassau Guardian file photo of Halson Moultrie MP

Dumbo Halson Moultrie, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, sent a video around showing that he was installing hand water pumps from back in the stone ages in his Nassau Village Constituency. The idiot didn’t realize that the Water and Sewerage Corporation has to give you permission to do that and the Corporation has a report from 2015 telling the country that ground water is unsafe for drinking in New Providence because of fecal contamination. Short story, the Speaker has put the children and residents of this country at risk trying to be political. He has only shown how inept he is. Residents of the county joined the press conference of the Leader of the Opposition to oppose the new wells.