POLICE STAFF ASSOCIATION OUT OF LINE ON THE MINISTER

The Minister for National Security Wayne Munroe told the Nassau Guardian that he was listening in to the exchange with the policeman who is alleging that he was hit by the Minister of Transport by her car on the carnival day.  The story was fanciful and made up after the alleged victim was embarrassed for defying a lawful order and also by  being a made a fool and not recognizing an officer of the state.  The video disproved all the propaganda on the point. The problem we have is the Police Staff Association weighing in on an issue before they knew the facts.  We understand that an FNM ideologue a retired police sergeant is the culprit.  Because he is FNM we guess he has adapted the mantra: don’t let the facts interfere with a  good story.

