THE STORY LABOUR DAY AND BURMA ROAD RIOTS

Sir Randal Fawkes

Sir Randal Fawkes, after whom the Labour Day holiday is known, was responsible for inaugurating the holiday. He first brought together 2000 workers on 1 June 1956 to mark Labour Day before it became a public holiday. He chose the day because it was the anniversary of the Burma Road Riots when Bahamian workers rose up to challenge the unfair pay practices and racial discrimination at the construction of the American base at Windsor Field which is now the Lynden Pindling International Airport. That was 1 and 2 June 1942. Five men were killed by British troops suppressing the revolt. They are: Harold McIntosh, David Smith, Roy Johnson, James Alexander Rolle and Donald Johnson. We will remember them.