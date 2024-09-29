POLICE TRANSFERS TAKE PLACE INCLUDING MICHAEL JOHNSON

Supt Michael Johnson

On Friday 27 September 2024, the Acting Commissioner of Police Learmond Delaveaux explained to the country why Supt Michael Johnson was on the transfer list at the Royal Bahamas Police Force. Remember that Mr. Johnson is on garden leave pending the outcome of an investigation into misconduct allegations where he was recorded speaking on the phone and apparently hatching a criminal conspiracy to suppress evidence. The investigation is almost complete. The Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander has indicated that the report should be ready by year’s end. In the meantime, the FNM is having a field day trying to poison the well. Hubert Minnis, the former Prime Minister, was at it again last week about the investigation and attacking Michael Johnson personally and Clayton Fernander the Commissioner. Mr. Minnis ought to be careful since the sources tell us that he may have a personal animus toward these gentlemen in that Mr. Johnon led the investigation into his son being charged for an unlawful abortion and Mr. Fernander was the Commissioner who he sent home when he was Prime Minister and whom he objects to having the job. Elsworth Johnson, the former Immigration Minister, was on a long video explaining why Mr. Fernander should go. He claims that the country has lost confidence in the Force. Maybe the FNM and we doubt that but certainly not the country. Why would a public figure keep passing that message around even if that were so? Doesn’t that do more injury? They complained that Mr. Johnon was part of a recent mass transfer in the Force instead of being fired. The response was that it was routine; that even when someone is on leave they have to be attached to a unit.