THERE IS GOLD IN THE SEA GRASS IT APPEARS

Fred Mitchell, Minister of Foreign Affairs, addressed the 7th annual CEO Leadership on Purpose Summit in New York on 26 September 2024. This is an aggregation of mainly private sector leaders who come together to discuss how market solutions might help with the issue of climate change. Many of them were there to hear about the seagrass of The Bahamas and how that is being monetized to provide revenue for the country and also protection for the planet. The seagrass of The Bahamas is said to be the world’s most effective carbon sink, with 40 per cent of the world’s seagrass in Bahamian waters. Mr. Mitchell urged the businessmen and women to work on market solutions and said that at bottom it was moral case that compelled their work: the right of the Bahamian people to exist where the threat to life and limb in The Bahamas was existential. He started off by quoting Horace Mann, founder of Antioch College, in Ohio who said: “ be afraid to die until you have done some good for humanity.”