PORTENTS OF DIFICULTIES TO COME FROM AMERICA ON CUBA

Caricom countries and Latin America were reviewing with interest the remarks of the incoming Secretary of State of the United States, Senator Marco Rubio during his confirmation hearing on 15 January 2025. He is from Florida and bears the grudges of that anti-communist community that settled there in Florida after Castro took over in Havana in 1959. He appears to have come with the same old grudges: anti-Venezuela, anti-Cuba, and false attacks on China. The region is in for a difficult period with this incoming administration in the U.S. Lord how long?