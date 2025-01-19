CONGRATULATIONS TO BIDEN ON CUBA ACTION

As we bid a sad farewell to the presidency of Joe Biden, we congratulate him on removing one of the stupid and senseless U S policies, calling Cuba a state sponsor of terrorism. This was wrong and should have been removed years ago. It is sad that Marco Rubio, the incoming Secretary of State, seemed to have indicated in his congressional hearing that the new administration would reverse the Biden decision. These old grudges out of the émigré community in Miami of which Mr. Rubio is a part, die-hard and are causing security problems for the rest of us in the Caricom region.