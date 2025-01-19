FOREIGN MINISTER SPEAKS TO CONSULAR CORPS
Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister of The Bahamas addressed a luncheon meeting of the Honorary Consular Corps at Choices Restaurant at the University of The Bahamas on Friday 17 January 2025. He announced the candidacies to which international public offices The Bahamas aspires and needs the support of the international community:
Strategic Goals for 2025 and Beyond
The Bahamas continues to seek ways to play a strategic role internationally. In this context for those of you that had the opportunity to attend Diplomatic Week, you might already be aware that:
- The Bahamas will submit its bid for re-election this year, 2025, to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in the competitive Category C.
- Additionally, we have formally announced our candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2032-2033 term.
- The Bahamas is also considering the nominate Mr. Stephen Bereaux for Deputy Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). There has never been a SIDS candidate for an elected position within the ITU so this would be a pioneering feat.
- We have also put forth the nomination of Attorney General Ryan Pinder for a role in drafting the UN Tax Convention.
- Achieving these ambitious goals will require both short-and long-term strategies, we will look to you for advocacy and support within the countries you represent.
- Your assistance in promoting these candidatures to your countries would be appreciated.