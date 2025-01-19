FOREIGN MINISTER SPEAKS TO CONSULAR CORPS

Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister of The Bahamas addressed a luncheon meeting of the Honorary Consular Corps at Choices Restaurant at the University of The Bahamas on Friday 17 January 2025. He announced the candidacies to which international public offices The Bahamas aspires and needs the support of the international community:

Strategic Goals for 2025 and Beyond

The Bahamas continues to seek ways to play a strategic role internationally. In this context for those of you that had the opportunity to attend Diplomatic Week, you might already be aware that: