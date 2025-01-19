THE HARM CAUSED TO THE COUNTRY

For two days most of the public service and the other workers in the country went to work in the face of a call for an unlawful strike by Obie Ferguson, the head of the TUC. Despite having agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding, and despite being given the K C designation that he so sought after, he treacherously double-crossed the PLP by calling for the unlawful strike on 13 and 14 January 2025. He has developed a reputation for saying one thing in public and another in private. His word may not be his bond. But the greater problem is some people in key areas did not show up to work: the teachers in Grand Bahama, the doctors and nurses in Nassau and Freeport. The government needs to get an injunction and stop the unlawful action. People who were sick went untreated. Some may have died. The dead bodies could not be collected from the morgue. This was all caused by the selfish action of one man Obie Ferguson, the head of the TUC. He has now revealed his true character.