PREACHERS IN REVOLT IN GRAND BAHAMA OVER THE LOCKDOWN

Rev Cedric Beckles, not normally a supporter of the progressive cause, and a pastor of Life Community Church in Grand Bahama, said in a seven minute and fifty eight second voice note that he had had enough with the Government telling the church that they cannot have services. He invited his congregation to join him at church on Sunday, today. The pastor at Tabernacle join him a few hours later. Pastor Keith Russel at First Baptist says next Sunday the same for him. They said they were not encouraging anyone to violate their personal beliefs but they would be welcome if they came. Clearly, there is a gathering storm in this country against these lockdown regulations.