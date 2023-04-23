PRIME MINISTER IN TRINIDAD ON CRIME IN THE REGION

Prime Minister Philip Davis joined his colleague Prime Ministers in Trinidad and Tobago to speak up to the issues of crime across the region on Monday  17 and Tuesday 18 April 2023.  The conference made strong recommendations about the way froward in fighting crime, many of them aimed at the judiciary.   The meeting was criticized for being strong on talk and finger pointing  and for not taking the political responsibility for what exists in crime. Meanwhile in the streets of New Providence the slaughter continued last week, with murder after murder.  There does not seem to be an immediate answer.  What the PM said was that we have to work together to defeat it.  That is a start.

