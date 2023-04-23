THE NATIONAL SPORT IS SAILING

It’s now official. Parliament passed a resolution on 12 April 2023 as we reported last week. The Prime Minister Philip Davis put the official seal of approval on the deal with his address in Georgetown on Friday 21 April 2023 making sailing the official sport of The Bahamas. Congratulations to Danny Strachan and the Exuma Committee. The Regatta ended on Saturday night 22 April 2023. It was the 67th version of the race started in 1954 giving workboat fishermen a bit of entertainment following the close of the crawfish season.