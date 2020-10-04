REMEMBERING A F ADDERLEY

Bahamian flag flies over St Catherine’s College in England

The flag of The Bahamas is flying over St Catherine’s College at Cambridge University in England to mark the start of Black History Month in the United Kingdom. It’s been discovered that A F Adderley, former Member of the House of Assembly, Attorney at Law, Member of the Legislative and Executive Councils was the first Black man on record to attend Cambridge. Mr. Adderley after whom the A F Adderley High School is named, passed away in 1953 from leukemia following his representing The Bahamas at the coronation of Elizabeth II

A.F. Adderley arrived from the Bahamas to study law in 1912. Following graduation and legal training, Adderley returned to the Bahamas to practice law, where he became a leader in national politics, religion and sports.

The college said it has raised the flag to mark the start of Black History Month and honour a century of black students and staff who have contributed to the college’s history.

Delving into the College’s archives was a very powerful experience for me. I was overwhelmed and completely inspired by the achievements of Alfred F. Adderley and the other Black students at St Catharine’s who followed him. Knowing that I also followed in their prominent footsteps, as a black student at St Catharine’s, was incredibly motivating.

L’myah Sherae, graduated with a Master’s degree from St Catharine’s

It comes after the university announced earlier in April that a two-year investigation would take place in its own historical links with slavery. the report is due to be finished by Autumn 2021.

Speaking at the time Professor Toope, the Vice-Chancellor, said:

“We cannot change the past, but nor should we seek to hide from it. I hope this process will help the University understand and acknowledge its role during that dark phase of human history.”