STAFF CLEAN THE N. ELEUTHERA AIRPORT: THEIR OWN MONEY

On the 2 October 2020, this column received the following report from the constituency of North Eleuthera: “Staff at North Eleuthera Int’l airport had to volunteer to clean airport grounds because they haven’t been cleaned from February 2020. Now the janitorial staff has to put funds together to purchase cleaning supplies to make sure airport is sanitized properly. It is the 2nd busiest family island airport that generates millions of dollars for the airport authority in fees, but they cannot provide supplies for the staff to make sure the building is properly cleaned for the traveling public.

We cannot even get things done because of the misappropriation of funds, The manager they hired after firing the two PLP women has just been let go. We wonder why.

The report is that the Airport Authority sent fund to pay bills but the money was never spent for the allocated purposes.

The Government must investigate and explain.