RENWARD WELLS DISSES THE CUBANS

So Eyewitness News asked the Minister of Health Renward Wells on 9 September 2020 why he didn’t bring the Cuban nurses and doctors into The Bahamas to help with the severe shortage of Bahamian healthcare professionals in the face of the Covid crisis in The Bahamas. The Minister said that the Cubans have a problem in that they cannot speak English. This is strange since Cuba has health care professionals all over the world including Jamaica, St Lucia and Barbados. All of those countries speak English and none report language issues. You can say you don’t for ideological reasons want to ask the Cubans to assist; that is the country’s sovereign right but you should not mislead people as to the reasons why. It comes down simply to the FNM government is afraid of the United States government. So people’s lives are at risk because of ideology.