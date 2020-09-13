THE LEADER’S STATEMENT UPON RETURN

Statement by the Hon. Philip Brave Davis QC MP

Leader of the Opposition

On his return home after his medical intervention in the US

For Immediate Release

11 September 2020

Thank you everyone.

Hello everyone.

What a time we’re living through.

First of all I want to give thanks: to the Almighty Lord who has blessed us with healing and love and to all those whose prayers and well-wishes, sent from every corner of The Bahamas, covered and lifted up my family and me.

With all our hearts, we thank you.

Truly, God is good.

Even while I was away, I never felt that far from home. Having family with me was a blessing – my daughters Philippa and Christina and others.

Imagine my surprise to find out that the lead nurse in the hospital in Atlanta grew up in Andros. Bahamian roots, connecting all over the world.

We have our challenges in this country, but there’s so much that unites us. When times are tough, we come through for each other.

And things are extremely tough.

We remain a nation in crisis.

I’ve been in near-constant touch with my colleagues who I thank for not missing a beat in the important work that we are doing. We’re all deeply concerned that the country is not headed in the right direction. And we’re going to need to summon the best of this country to overcome these difficult times.

So it’s back to work.

I’ll have a lot more to say in the coming days. It’s wonderful to be back with Ann and the rest of our children.

God bless you all.

It’s so good to be home!

END