In the lounge in the layover in Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi. Signing the guest book. Posing with the portrait of President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and Prime Minister Philip Davis with High Commissioner Ellison Greenslade and Ambassador Peris Kariuki of Kenya in the State Lounge. Next stop London then Nassau. No matter where in the world you roam, The Bahamas is our happy home. 29 June 2022. Very gracious hospitality.