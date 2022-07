At the Kigali, Rwanda Memorial in memory of the 800,000 plus killed between April and July of 1994. The world did nothing to stop it. The country has made a remarkable recovery and this memorial is a tribute to those who died and in memory of them… a moving tribute. May they rest in peace. Never again. With Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister, High Commissioner Ellison Greenslade, Foreign Service Officers Marchea Mackey, Kimeco Sands and Inspector Bernard Ferguson. 26 June 2022