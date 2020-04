The attacks on poor people continue by the police and the courts. Each week, there is a steady stream of outrageous cases of people who have supposedly violated the curfew. Many of them are simply going looking for food. End result you go before a court and the fines are outrageous ranging as high as 800 dollars. There is something drastically wrong with this and the Government is impervious to the criticism. The Magistrates seem to be blind deaf and dumb to where we are.