SAM BANKMAN FRIED GOES TO JAIL FOR 25 YEARS

The one time boy wonder of the crypto currency craze, who wined and dined Presidents and Prime Ministers, is now going to jail. Sam Bankman Fried will spend 25 years in jail or more properly received a sentence of 25 years in jail. No word on whether or how he will repay the investors for all the billions that he stole and misappropriated. The Bahamas welcomed him with open arms and got burned because of this association. Let’s hope that this puts this sordid chapter behind us.