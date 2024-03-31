THE GENOCIDE CONTINUES IN GAZA

The United States abstained instead of voting for the resolution to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza when the question was put in the United Nations last week. That was better than voting against them as they usually do. The result is that the Prime Minister of Israel canceled a meeting with the US to be held in Washington. He got clean away with it. The U S continues to sell the bombs and bullets to the Israelis, as they rain down hell and destruction on a defenseless people, who are in an occupied territory and for all intents and purposes in jail. A diplomat in the United States Department of State was so offended by the policy of her country that she publicly resigned last week. The U S must resign from this position and take effective measures in accordance with the ICJ’s decision and order, to stop the genocide in Gaza.