SCENES OF CHAOS IN NEW PROVIDENCE

I am appalled at the scenes of chaos on the streets of New Providence today. This is caused by the Prime Minister.

Some have asked the PLP to move a vote of no confidence in the Government. Please remember that we did that and it was defeated in December last year. The rules only allow one such vote per parliamentary session.

The talk show host Juan McCartney wants to know where the PLP is on the resignation of the Prime Minister. The PLP has called for him to do so innumerable times. As late as this morning, we suggested given the loss of confidence by the people, the only solution our system allows is to force a general election.

Perhaps Mr. McCartney and others will lead the social charge for the general election to be called.

End