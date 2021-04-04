SEALY IS OUT AT DOCTORS HOSPITAL

So Charles Sealy, the long serving CEO of Doctor’s Hospital, has left the job and the immediate speculation was that he is headed to a career in politics. It appears that there has been a falling out with the company and with the FNM establishment that he was said to support. The back channel issues have been exposed by people and they are saying that Dr. Hubert Minnis has a lot to answer with the way the money was infused for the 13 million dollar recapitalization of Doctor’s Hospital by a foreign investor and the way the debt is being discharged it seems by special favour of the government to the exclusion of other vendors. Here was the formal exchange in the press on the matter:

“The board has asked the president, Dr. Charles Diggiss to assume the office of CEO effective immediately. We are confident that with Dr. Diggiss’ continued visionary leadership, the health system will continue moving ahead.”

“Mr. Sealy told Guardian Business that his contract expired last June, but he decided to stay on until last week.

He released his own statement hailing the departure as the move to the “next chapter” of his life.

“Friday March 26, 2021 was my last day at Doctors Hospital,” said Sealy.

“This signalled the folding of another chapter in my life. I am most appreciative of my 22-year opportunity to have had a part in the delivery of healthcare services via the organization.

“I have met some truly special people, both as patients and partners. The experience garnered will greatly assist in what is to come. The journey ahead is uncertain, but with God’s constant covering I am excited and ready.”