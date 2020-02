Four days after hosting PLP National Vice Chair Obie Roberts on her television talk show programme on the publicly owned Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas TV station, Shenique Miller, an FNM supporter, was given the boot from ZNS with four days’ notice. She posted the decision on her Facebook page. When will we ever learn? The FNM continues to abuse people on political grounds, even their own. Yes indeed! It’s the people’s time.