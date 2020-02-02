Sparky Says He’s A Brave Man

The internet personality Vincent Fountain also known as Sparky has broken ranks with the FNM it appears. Many people remember Mr. Fountain as quite a mild mannered child and young man. So the man the country now knows as Sparky is unrecognizable from that Vincent Fountain of yore. He has been a real hatchet and hammer for the FNM. On Friday 31st January 2020 an audio note was passed around with Sparky speaking on one of the talk shows. This was no anti PLP rat but a calm voiced Vincent Fountain urging people to vote for Brave Davis, a compassionate man he said who deserves to be the next Prime Minister. Interesting.