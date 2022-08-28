SHOOTING OURSELVES IN THE FOOT

The Chairman of the PLP Fred Mitchell is always talking about message discipline for PLPs who won a victory almost a year ago against great odds but seem intent on shooting themselves in the foot. If you sample the what’s app messages, the video and voice notes you would swear that the PLPs are catching hell, not savouring a victory. It is inexplicable. The country is ten times better off than it was yesterday but yet there appears to be this simmering discontent. The latest was a former Member of Parliament issuing a broadside against his own members of parliament. We cannot figure out how that helps the PLP?