THE BOULE: PM DAVIS AND FORMER PM PJ AND ANDY YOUNG

Former Ambassador to the United Nations for the United States Andrew Young, Prime Minister Philip Davis and former Prime Minister P J Patterson of Jamaica spoke at the Boule Conference in The Bahamas last week. Some 2500 people came to Atlantis at Paradise Island for the event . Prime Minister Philip Davis congratulated the American based fraternity with the following post on Facebook: “The 56th Grand Boule. I really enjoyed sharing a panel conversation with my friends and colleagues, P.J. Patterson and Andrew Young. I commend Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity for its continued success and impact on our communities.”