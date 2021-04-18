SHOULD THE FNM CANDIDATE RESIGN FROM BAAA

Hank Johnson, Nicole Martin, Drumeco Archer, FNM candidates

There is a spirted debate going on in the Bahamas Association of Athletic Association (BAAA) about whether or not the FNM’s now ratified candidate for Ft. Charlotte Drumeco Archer should step down.

The FNM announced on Thursday 15 April the following:

The Free National Movement has ratified three additional candidates for the upcoming general election including former trade unionist Nicole Martin, who will replace House Speaker Halson Moultrie as the party’s standard bearer in the Nassau Village constituency.

Drumeco Dexter Lauriston Archer also received a nomination for Fort Charlotte while Stephen ‘Hank’ Johnson was renominated for the Central and South Eleuthera constituency.