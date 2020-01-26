SHOW US THE RECEIPTS CARL CULMER

This was the ad for the FNM’s meeting on Wednesday 22 January 2020. It is clearly advertised as a town hall meeting and the use of the crest and the use of the Prime Minister in the ad gave the impression that this was a government meeting. But of course, silly us. The Chairman of the FNM when challenged on the matter without blinking an eye said that the FNM paid for the event. So it was really an FNM rally and the use of the crest unlawful. Not a word more needs to be said. Glenys Hanna Martin MP posted this comment on her Facebook page:

“If, as the Chairman of the FNM claims, this was always an FNM-sponsored event for their supporters, why did Most Honourable Minnis seek to deceive the Bahamian people in this invitation?”