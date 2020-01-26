We Are Not For A Credit Bureau…We Are Not For Abolishing Paper Currency

The Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest last week commissioned the Bahamas Credit Bureau. This is a bureaucracy invented by the Central Bank to provide guidance for banks when they want to lend money to people. You will have to get a report from the credit bureau in order to borrow. This is just another scheme to stop people from borrowing money and to control the poor and their progress forward. Then there is the scheme to have everyone convert to digital currency. Imagine that, the Central Bank will then know exactly what you are purchasing and when and why and where. All in the same of modernity. In this case modernity be damned. It is all further erosion of privacy and intrusion of the government in the affairs of private citizens.