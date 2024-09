SHUNNING THE PRINCIPALS OF THE GBPA

The PLP should take the position going forward that none of the leaders of the PLP should be seen with, or appearing on or with any principal of the Gand Bahama Port Authority until such time as they have paid the moneys owed and demanded by The Bahamas government. It sends off a wrong signal to the population at large that the PLP is still comfortable with the perfidy of these folks at the Port. Our simple advice.